Cops shoot at robber who ‘sent’ his victims to hospital

Cops fired at a suspected robber who brutally attacked his victims to make sure they go to the hospital before lodging a police complaint. This delay helped him escape.

Darshan, 21, is believed to be involved in about a dozen armed robberies reported from RMC yard, Kengeri, Thalaghattapura, Soladevanahalli, Madanayakanahalli and Bagalagunte police stations in Bengaluru. Police also believe he was behind an armed robbery in Hassan.

N Shashikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said Darshan’s run ended after he attacked and robbed two men near Chikkabanavara in northern Bengaluru on Monday.

A police team, led by RMC Yard police inspector Mahendra Kumar, started chasing him but he allegedly attacked them. The inspector then fired him in the right leg in order to immobilise him.

Police believe Darshan took to robbery on his family’s prompting, and are looking out for his relatives. Darshan is also accused of child sexual abuse. Police suspect his involvement in another eight cases.