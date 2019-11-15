Cops suspect guard after theft at ex-IAS officer’s home

Thieves broke into the house of a retired IAS officer and made away with gold, cash and other valuables on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the house of C Somashekhar in Basaveshwarnagar.

The police suspect the involvement of the security guard at the house, Gopal, a native of Nepal, who has been missing since the incident.

Somashekhar and his wife had gone out for some work, during which his brother Santosh and the guard were at home.

"It is suspected that Santosh was given food laced with drugs, and the theft took place after he lost consciousness," the police said.

The Magadi police have registered a case. "We are yet to receive details of the items stolen," they said.