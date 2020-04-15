Coronavirus lockdown: Labourer killed in fight over petty issue in Bengaluru

Fight between two labourers. working as helpers in a wholesale provision store, ended in the murder of one of them.

The duo fought over a petty issue while on duty. Though the incident happened on Monday, it came to the notice of the public on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pintu Kumar, 20, a native of Bihar.

The police have arrested the accused Nippu Das alias Rippon, 23, a native of Assam.

According to preliminary investigation, police said, the duo were working in Saravana Agency on Narayanapalli Street in Bharathi Nagar.

The owner Saravanan S, in his complaint, told police that on April 13, around 10.30 am, he had asked his helpers to load mineral water cans to the vehicle to supply it to shops and residences. After which, he started performing puja in the shop.

Meanwhile, Pintu got into an argument with Nippu over the loading of water cans and they started fighting. Pintu tried to strangulate Nippu. Nippu, while asking Pintu to let him go, started hitting him in self-defence. But Pintu continued to strangulate him.

Nippu kicked Pintu on his abdomen with his right leg and Pintu collapsed before Saravanan could stop them. Pintu was rushed to a nearby hospital on bike, where the doctors suggested they take Pintu to another hospital which has ICU facility. At the second hospital, the doctors declared that Pintu was brought dead.

An investigating officer said that there were around five other labourers who witnessed the incident. According to labourers, Pintu, who joined Saravanan's agency seven months ago, fought with almost everyone. On Tuesday, he was the first to pick the fight.

''We have arrested Nippu on charges of murder and Pintu's body was sent to his native place on Tuesday evening after an autopsy was conducted at the Bowring Hospital, the officer added.