Coronavirus lockdown: Thieves target world's highest-yielding milk cows

Thieves are finding newer things to steal in the times of the coronavirus. A Holstein Friesian cow, known for producing more milk than any other dairy breed in the world, was stolen in Hennur, East Bengaluru, last week.

But the theft was caught on camera, helping the police to track down two suspects and recover the cow from them.

The cow, which has black and white spotted markings, was tied near the gate of an apartment complex in front of its owner's house at Amruthanagar, Chelekere. It was the same place where the cow was tied regularly.

Muniraju, the cow's owner, tied it there around 4.30 pm on April 30. The cow disappeared 15 minutes later. Certain that it was the handiwork of thieves, Muniraju went looking for the cow but didn't find it. He then checked the CCTV footage of the apartment and other buildings. One of the cameras showed two men riding a Honda Dio and carting off the cow.

Armed with the footage, Muniraju approached the Hennur police. The cops swung into action and tracked down the suspects. Police said it wasn't the first time that Muniraju's cows were stolen. He owned a total of 10 cows. One of them was stolen on April 13 and another on April 16.

According to Muniraju, he doesn't have any clue about the previous thefts or what the thieves did to the cows. It was sheer luck that the latest theft was caught on camera. Each Holstein Friesian cow is worth at least Rs 40,000 because of its high milk yield.

Curiously, police said, thieves also stole a cow from a farmer couple, Nagaraj and Susheelamma. Their cow had given birth to a calf three months ago and was producing a lot of milk. The couple has no idea who stole it.

Police say that after untying the cow, thieves walk it to the Outer Ring Road and then transport it by a goods vehicle. "The duo stole several cows and we're trying to trace them. They would sell them to make a quick buck," said a member of the investigation team. It's unclear what the buyers do to the cows: milk them or sell them for meat, the officer added.