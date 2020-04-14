Coronavius lockdown: Bar employee held for selling liquor illegally

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday arrested an employee of a bar and restaurant for allegedly selling liquor in a commercial building in Electronics City.

Based on orders from his boss, the suspect had stored the liquor in the building's basement and intended to sell it for a higher price. Around 236 bottles, worth Rs 33,000, and Rs 6,000 in cash were seized from the suspect.

The police said the suspect has been identified as Preetham Kumar HR (26), a native of Hassan district. He is a supplier to Chinmayee Bar and Restaurant in Electronics City. Bar owner Manjunath M C is at large and the police are making efforts to nab him.

The police received credible information that liquor was being sold in the parking lot of Ananda Reddy Complex in Electronics City 2nd Phase. The team, headed by CCB police inspector Mohammad Siraj, rushed to the spot and caught Kumar red-handed.

236 bottles, Rs 6K cash

"We found 236 bottles of liquor of various brands. Kumar has confessed to the police that he was selling the liquor on instructions from Manjunath," an investigating officer said.

Manjunath had realised his bar would be sealed due to the lockdown. So, with help from Kumar, he stored the bottles in the parking lot to sell them at a higher price.

"We have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Karnataka Excise Act against the two accused persons. The case has been handed over to the jurisdictional Parappana Agrahara police for further investigation," the officer said.