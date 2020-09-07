Corporator’s son summoned for questioning in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued a notice to the son of a BBMP corporator in a drugs case.

The notice was served on Yashas K, a Rajajinagar resident and the son of S Keshavamurthy, the corporator from Mahalakshmipuram (ward 68).

NCB officials said a team from Mumbai and Bengaluru had recently searched the corporator’s house. Yashas has been absconding since, prompting them to serve notice.

The notice asks him to appear at the NCB’s Mumbai office before September 7. Officials said Yashas has switched off his phone from September 2, the day they served the notice.

The NCB officials served notice on Yashas after Rehman, a drug peddler arrested in Mumbai, allegedly revealed his name. Officials have also secured the documents of the online transaction between Rehman and Yashas, to purchase drugs.

DH tried speaking to Keshavamurthy on the number listed in BBMP website, but it was switched off. He spoke to reporters saying NCB officials visited his house three days ago.

His son’s name was taken by someone arrested in Mumbai based on the call detail record. Keshavamurthy said his son is in Mumbai and will appear before NCB officials on Monday.

The intelligence officer with NCB Bengaluru zonal unit stated that Yashas must appear for interrogation in a case registered on August 31 under the NDPS Act.

Officials revealed there are reasonable grounds to question Yashas to ascertain the facts and circumstances related to the ongoing investigation. If Yashas fails to appear, he will be liable for action under the law.