‘Cot thrown up as building slumped’

“The cot was thrown up and smashed on the floor. My son fell down. My son Vinod Kumar, his wife Anusha and their two daughters, Puvika and Dasvika, were in deep sleep while the apartment building, Sai Adi Ambal, slumped crushing the ground floor in the middle of the night,” said Pankajam, Kumar’s mother who stays at Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu.

“I received a call from my son around 2.00 am. We rushed to Bengaluru in our car. I am still shocked. I am thanking god that my kids and grand kids escaped," Pankajam told DH. Kumar, a software engineer had rented a two-bedroom house in Sai Adi Ambal and were living there over the past one year.

Another owner who did not want to be named said: "I had purchased the flat for Rs 85 lakh. It’s been only two weeks since I moved in. It’s a two-bedroom house with a huge hall, a kitchen and two balconies. It was adequately ventilated. I liked the house," she said.