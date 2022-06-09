Couple cheat people posing as lab owners  

A couple cheated several people by making them invest in their ‘laboratory’ on the pretext of doing Covid-19 tests.

Kodichikkanahalli resident Satheesh Ramamurthy, 38, a hospital employee, lodged a complaint at the Banashankari police station saying he lost Rs 35 lakh.

Satheesh said in his complaint that he met Sanjeeva Kumara R S and Karamama Sahana on September 13, 2021, through his friend Arun Kumar, a medical professional. Sahana was introduced as a proprietor and Sanjeeva as her husband. The couple claimed they had a contract from a private firm tied up with the government to conduct RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 patients. They said the project was for 90 days within which time they should test 27,000 samples and issue RT-PCR reports.

They also claimed that they required Rs 1.8 crore and would be paid Rs 2.4 crore. They asked Satheesh to find investors and put his own money to get quick profits. They initially asked him to invest Rs 10 lakh and offered Rs 12.5 lakh after the project was completed.

The couple showed documents about the project to convince Satheesh. “It is only after I got cheated did I realise that those papers were fake,” Satheesh told DH.

From October 29, 2021 to November, 11, 2021, Satheesh paid them Rs 35 lakh by borrowing money from his parents, wife and sister-in-law. The couple offered a profit share of Rs 43.75 lakh, including his investment.

Satheesh asked them to return his money with the profit in December, but the couple bought time by giving excuses. They recently told him they bought lab coats, but turned off their phones and are on the run.

Satheesh said two other friends have also been cheated in a similar manner.

The Banashankari police said they have filed a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the couple and are making efforts to trace them.