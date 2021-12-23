Couple, elderly woman drown after pact to kill self in Ramanagaram

Three members of a family ended their lives jumping into a lake in Ramanagaram, while villagers rescued a 10-year-old girl who jumped with the parents after the older sister alerted the locals on Tuesday night.

The couple Sumithra (30) and Hanumantharaju (32) ended their lives along with Sumithra’s mother Siddamma (55). They are residents of Dammanakatte village, and have three daughters.

Preliminary probe by the Kudur police revealed five people of a family, including the deceased trio and their daughters aged 11 and 10, went to the lake after fighting among themselves on Tuesday night. Their five-year-old daughter was watching television at home.

When the family decided to end their lives, Siddamma jumped first. She was followed by Sumithra and Hanumantharaju. Though the 10-year-old jumped along with her parents, her older sister, who did not want to jump, ran into the village and alerted the locals who saved the drowning child. She is receiving treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Police said the family decided to end their lives since Siddamma returned from work every evening drunk and fought with them.

Besides farming in two acres of land, Hanumantharaju also worked as a labourer in other farms. “The daughters have been orphaned. We have taken up a case of unnatural death,” said an investigating officer.

