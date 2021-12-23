Couple, elderly woman drown after pact to kill self

Couple, elderly woman drown after pact to kill self in Ramanagaram

Police said the family decided to end their lives since Siddamma returned from work every evening drunk

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 23 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 01:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three members of a family ended their lives jumping into a lake in Ramanagaram, while villagers rescued a 10-year-old girl who jumped with the parents after the older sister alerted the locals on Tuesday night.

The couple Sumithra (30) and Hanumantharaju (32) ended their lives along with Sumithra’s mother Siddamma (55). They are residents of Dammanakatte village, and have three daughters.

Preliminary probe by the Kudur police revealed five people of a family, including the deceased trio and their daughters aged 11 and 10, went to the lake after fighting among themselves on Tuesday night. Their five-year-old daughter was watching television at home.

When the family decided to end their lives, Siddamma jumped first. She was followed by Sumithra and Hanumantharaju. Though the 10-year-old jumped along with her parents, her older sister, who did not want to jump, ran into the village and alerted the locals who saved the drowning child. She is receiving treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Police said the family decided to end their lives since Siddamma returned from work every evening drunk and fought with them.

Besides farming in two acres of land, Hanumantharaju also worked as a labourer in other farms. “The daughters have been orphaned. We have taken up a case of unnatural death,” said an investigating officer.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Suicide
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

 