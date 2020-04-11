COVID-19 lockdown: Bengaluru bar loses licence for staying open

The licence of Karthik Bar and Restaurant located in RPC Layout, West Bengaluru, has been suspended for staying open during the lockdown.

During a raid, Excise Department officials from the Bengaluru West division seized 283.680 litres of liquor and 953.380 litres of beer and took five people, including the bar owner, and other employees working in the bar, into custody.

G N Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district, has issued the order to suspend the licence of the bar.