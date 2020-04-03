COVID-19 lockdown: CCB police seize 100 liquor bottles in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have seized around 100 liquor bottles by arresting two persons who were involved in selling the bottles illegally at higher price amidst of COVID-19 lockdown.

The arrested have been identified as Dhananjay, 29, a resident of Vijayanagar, and Sanjay, 29, a resident of RT Nagar.

On Thursday, the police got a tip-off on the duo selling liquor bottles illegally. The duo had stored liquor bottles in a flat in an apartment building in RT Nagar. A team of CCB officials conducted a raid and caught the duo red-handed.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, after the lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government has banned the sale of liquor in all outlets. The duo had stored hundreds of liquor bottles in the flat knowing that there will be a huge demand for the liquor. So they were involved in selling each bottle at the price of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.

The duo wanted to make quick and easy money, Patil said.

The raid was conducted around 4.30 pm on Thursday. The seized bottles include 26 bottles of William Lawson's blended whisky 750 ml, 23 bottles of Dewars White Label whisky 750 ml, 48 bottles of Kingfisher pint beer, three bottles of Vodka 750 ml. The liquor is worth Rs 1.25 lakh, according to MRP.

A case has been registered against the duo under the Excise Act and for violating prohibitory orders in RT Nagar police station. Further investigation is on.