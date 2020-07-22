Covid-19 patient ends life; man kills himself after wife tests positive

A 54-year-old man in MSR Nagar was among two city residents who ended their lives by suicide over Covid-19-related issues.

The man ended his life after testing positive for Covid-19 while another 50-year-old man in Hesaraghatta also killed himself when his family members tested positive and a neighbour, a politician, admonished him for spreading the virus.

The deceased man in MSR Nagar was managing a paan shop in Yeshwantpur and was living with his family. He tested positive on Monday night and received a call from the health department officials to stay in isolation. He slit his wrist and slashed the nerve to his leg.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

Sadashivanagar police said the nephew of the deceased man found him dead on Tuesday morning. “We suspected that he had killed himself on

Monday midnight,” an investigating officer said. Since his elder brother tested positive a week ago, the deceased man had been in quarantine.

In the other incident that happened in Soladevanahalli, North Bengaluru, private firm employee Nagaraju, a 20-year resident of Doddabballapur, hanged himself on a tree Monday night in Hesaraghatta, from where he hails.

Warning from politician

Nagaraju’s wife and son had tested positive and a neighbour who is a politician accused his family of spreading Covid-19 in the area. It is alleged that Nagaraju was depressed by the issue, though the precise reason for his suicide is yet to be determined.

Sadashivanagar and Soladevanahalli police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating further.