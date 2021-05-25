Covid-19 patient’s friend stabbed over resisting eviction

A friend of a Covid patient, who was forced to vacate the house, has been stabbed by the landlord. Police said they have registered a case based on a complaint by Atul, a resident of JP Nagar.

“Three people employed in a private company were staying in a paying guest accommodation. Recently, they had contracted Covid-19. The owner of the accommodation had been forcing them to vacate the building,” a police officer said, adding that one of them called Atul for help.

Atul, who arrived at the accommodation, questioned the landlord for insisting they vacate the place when they were ill. Sijo George, the owner’s relative, got annoyed and stabbed Atul in the stomach.

“We are yet to question the accused,” the officer said.