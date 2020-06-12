Craftsman absconds with 4.5 kg of gold biscuits

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 12 2020, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 03:18 ist

A 37-year-old goldsmith has been absconding with 4.5 kilograms of gold biscuits his customer gave him to make jewellery.

The Upparpet police are searching for the goldsmith following a complaint filed by Sunil Kumar, who owns Vijay Gems and Jewels. Kumar said in the complaint that the goldsmith, Sureshachari, has been working for him for the past 10 years, but he had to terminate his services since he was irregular to work.

In January, Sureshachari asked Kumar if he could work for him, promising that he would be regular. Kumar trusted him and gave 10 kg of gold biscuits to make jewellery. Sureshachari made ornaments for 5.5 kg till March. As the lockdown prompted shops to close indefinitely, Sureshachari has been missing.

Kumar said he did not try calling Sureshachari until recently and suspects that the goldsmith had cheated him. “We have information and will trace him soon,” a policeman said.

Gold
jewellery

