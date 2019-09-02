Credit card intact, man loses Rs 2 lakh

A city-based businessman lost Rs 2.26 lakh as fraudsters used his credit card details to transfer the amount in US and Canadian dollars.

Aditya Jaipuria received multiple SMS alerts about 11 transactions from his credit card before he contacted his bank and blocked the card. Upon inquiry, he found that all the transactions happened abroad while he was in the city and the card intact with him.

The Criminal Investigation Department’s cyber wing investigating the case suspects that Jaipuria’s credit card might have been subjected to skimming at an ATM kiosk.