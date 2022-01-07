Crime in Bengaluru witnessed upward trend in 2021

Crime in Bengaluru witnessed upward trend in 2021 compared to 2020

According to the data shared by the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, 7,953 crimes took place in 2021, which was 7,449 in 2020

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2022, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 23:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The crime rate in Bengaluru saw an upward trend in 2021 compared to 2020 but murders and burglary reduced in the city, data shared by police revealed.

According to the data shared by the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, 7,953 crimes took place in 2021, which was 7,449 in 2020.

It further showed that in 2021, 148 murders took place of which 146 were detected. In 2020 173 and in 2019 199 murders had taken place. There were eight incidents of murder for gain in 2021, which was four in 2020.

In both the years, all the cases were detected.

The city also saw 35 incidents of dacoity last year, which was 30 in 2020 and 39 in 2019.

Similarly there were 365 cases of robbery in 2021 compared to 378 in 2020 and 506 in 2019. There were 4,126 motor vehicle thefts last year of which only 915 were traced.

The vehicle theft in 2020 was 3,797, of which 1,308 were detected. "The law and order in 2021 was at its best with public cooperation and police action..." Pant said at a press conference.

He also thanked people for their cooperation during the death of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar in October last year.

"I thank the people and the family of the film actor who cooperated and helped maintaining law and order," Kamal Pant said. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
crime rate
Crime
India News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

 