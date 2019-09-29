Criminals hack travel agency website

Criminals made away with Rs 43 lakh worth international flight tickets and hotel bookings after hacking into a city-based travel agency’s website.

Kaushik Varaghur (41), an owner of Chariot World Tours Limited situated on Sampige Road in Malleswaram, came to know of the hacking when an IT firm, which was into developing and maintaining his website, alerted him about it.

Officials from the IT firm informed Varaghur that hackers, in two separate instances, booked international flight tickets and hotels across Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The tickets booked were worth Rs 9.77 lakh and the total hotel bookings were worth Rs 35 lakh, Varaghur stated in his complaint.

To confirm if this was true, Varaghur even called up the hotels abroad only to find that the bookings were indeed done and were non-refundable. Based on two complaints, the Malleswaram police registered two cases of cheating and booked unknown accused under appropriate sections of the IT Act.

Preliminary inquiries with the IT firm officials revealed the hacking could have been done from Indonesia. Further investigations are underway.