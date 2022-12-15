Crooks loot Rs 60k from woman's FASTag-linked bank account

An 81-year-old woman has complained that she lost Rs 60,000 after linking her digital wallet to FASTag.

At first, an unknown vehicle’s FASTag was recharged from the Paytm account of Dr Mary John, who lives in Benson Town. When she dialled a number which she thought was the firm’s customer care, cyber fraudsters siphoned off Rs 60,000 from her bank account.

On December 12, Dr Mary received a message about her FASTag balance being used to pay toll charges for an unknown vehicle. After searching online for Paytm customer care, she found the number 01204456456, which was operated by cyberfraudsters.

When she dialled it, the person at the other end of the line heard her grievance and promised to solve it. He asked for her Paytm account ID and bank account details. The following day, Dr Mary got multiple phone calls, which appeared to be spam. Around 12.20 pm, she received a message about Rs 39,999 debited from her account. This was followed by five more debits of Rs 2,000 each. By 1.20 pm, three more transactions had happened (Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,999).

Unable to understand what had happened, she rushed to the bank to inquire about the transactions. The bank staff told her the amount was transferred to UPI accounts in the name of Tahamid Ansari and Purushottama B U.

Dr Mary filed a complaint with the JC Nagar police station.

Police have taken up a case against Ansari and Purushottama, whom Dr Mary has named in her complaint and suspect them to be cybercriminals. A senior officer also said they are probing how a different vehicle’s FASTag was recharged from her digital wallet.

The police say these frauds are committed with benami bank accounts and account holders are paid a commission.

A police officer said cybercriminals were collecting digital wallet and bank account details to steal money. “We have been creating awareness among people not to share any personal details and bank account details with anyone over the phone, but fraudsters still manage to trick innocent people,” the officer said.

Police say people should immediately visit the bank or call 112 so that the fraudster’s bank account can be frozen right away.