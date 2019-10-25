CRPF woman officer alleges sexual assault by colleague

A 33-year-old woman constable attached to the Central Reserve Police Force has filed a case against her colleague, who allegedly sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marrying her.

Based on her complaint, the police have taken up a case against Shivakumar D H, a native from Tumakuru, on Monday.

The woman said that she secured the job of a constable two years ago, following the death of her husband, in the line of duty, nine years ago.

The woman, while on duty, came in touch with Shivakumar, who was employed on a contract basis. Since June, Shivakumar expressed a liking for her and proposed marriage, after which he sexually assaulted her, the complaint stated.

The woman realised she was cheated when the accused got engaged to someone else, and started maintaining a distance from the victim and refused to marry her. The Yelahanka New Town police have taken up a case and are investigating.