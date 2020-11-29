Custom officials seize smuggled gold worth Rs 87.5 lakh

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 29 2020, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 02:09 ist
The gold was smuggled in from a Middle Eastern country and was packed in the form of paste.

Customs officials on Friday seized smuggled gold amounting to Rs 87.5 lakh at the  Kempegowda International Airport here. 

Air intelligence officials received information about gold being smuggled in through a courier and seized it. The gold had been smuggled in from a Middle Eastern country and was packed in the form of paste. After seizing it, officials called experts to assess its value.

Officials are tight-lipped on which place the gold had been smuggled in from. A case has been registered and officials are working to find out who the consignment had been sent to.

Officials have seized a large quantity of gold being smuggled into the city and they are investigating several cases.

Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru

