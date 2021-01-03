'Customer' robs Bluetooth earphone from Hong Kong Bazaar

Police have tracked down a man who allegedly robbed a Bluetooth earphone from a shopkeeper at Hong Kong Bazaar in Majestic area recently.

Touseef Pasha, from Mysuru Road, visited the shop of one Jomta Ram around 8.30 pm on December 25. He pretended to purchase the earphone of a specific brand. When the shopkeeper told him he didn't have the earphone and asked him to come the next day, Pasha allegedly picked an argument with him. He then pulled out a knife and robbed the Bluetooth earphone before escaping, according to Ram's police complaint.

Based on specific leads, police tracked Pasha down. The arrest helped the police uncover Pasha's past crimes. According to police, Pasha and his associates Santosh and Harshad had committed chain-snatching in KP Agrahara, RR Nagar and Byaratarayanapura, besides carrying out home burglaries.

In all, police said they seized stolen valuables worth Rs 13.5 lakh and cracked six cases, including four robberies and two housebreak-ins.