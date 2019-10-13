'Customers' abduct and rob tent house owner

Disguised as customers, a gang abducted and robbed the owner of a tent house in eastern Bengaluru's Banaswadi on October 11, according to the police.

Ramanujam, 55, the proprietor of Sri Amman Tent House, was approached by a man who came to his store on a rental scooter. The "customer" wished to place an order for furniture and asked Ramanujam if he could accompany him to see his place. Ramanujam took the ride.

The "customer" took Ramanujam to an isolated place in Bagalur where three of his associates were already waiting. The gang overpowered Ramanujam and abducted him to a house where he was beaten up, threatened and locked up.

The gang threatened to kill Ramanujam if he failed to pay up Rs 10 lakh. Ramanujam said he didn't have any cash but agreed to call up his son to bring Rs 10 lakh worth of gold. The son came to Bagalur and handed over the valuables to the gang. Ramanujam was let go but was warned against approaching the police.

Ramanujam, however, went to the Banaswadi police after confiding in with his family. Police have taken up a case of abduction and extortion. A manhunt has been launched for the suspects.