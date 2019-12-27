Customers demand pledged jewellery from burgled firm

Hundreds of customers who gathered before the Cook Town office of Muthoot finance demanded the jewels they pledged on Thursday.

The company’s Cook Town branch shut operations temporarily following the burglary in the early hours on Sunday. Company representatives assured agitated customers that their jewels will be returned after investigations.

DCP (East) SD Sharanappa told this newspaper that the police have formed five teams to nab the burglars. They have taken a few company employees into custody for interrogation.

“We’ve collected all the DVRs and are examining the identities of the criminals involved,” he said.

A spokesman for Muthoot Finance said in a statement that police have identified the burglars after checking the CCTV footage and are making efforts to arrest them and recover the stolen jewels.

The company said all the jewels have been insured and customers will not lose their valuables or suffer losses on account of the heist. IT asked for time to enable police to recover the stolen gold, while also stating that efforts are on to resume operations of the branch.