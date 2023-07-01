Cyber crooks target college lecturer in Bengaluru

Cyber crooks target college lecturer in Bengaluru

Venkatesh DP, 47, of Kereguddadahalli, filed a complaint with Soladevanahalli police.

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2023, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 03:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Cyber crooks cheated a college lecturer and siphoned off Rs 20,000. 

Venkatesh DP, 47, of Kereguddadahalli, filed a complaint with Soladevanahalli police. He stated that he was surfing the internet around 11.50 am on June 29, when he received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed that he was an executive of the well-known website naukri.com. He told Venkatesh that to register his profile, he needed to pay just Rs 10 and asked him to click on a link that they are going to send him and make the payment. 

The miscreant sent him a link. When Venkatesh clicked on the link, Rs 4,980 was deducted from his account. When he informed the miscreant about it, they sent him another link. 

Venkatesh clicked on it and lost Rs 4,999 in the third link he lost Rs 10,063. After losing Rs 20,000, Venkatesh realised the miscreants were siphoning off his money. He immediately transferred his remaining amount to another bank account and saved a huge amount. 

Investigations are on.

