Cyber fraudster cheats aloe vera customer of Rs 1.8 lakh

A woman looking to buy aloe vera saplings online says she lost Rs 1.8 lakh to a cyber fraudster.

Aloe vera is a thick, short-stemmed plant that stores water in its leaves. It has many health benefits, and is used to treat skin injuries.

Savitha, 51, stated in a police complaint that she transferred the money through internet banking to a bank account given by a person who claimed to own a herbs unit. She had contacted him after visiting a website. He asked her to pay an advance before he could deliver the saplings. She made the payment but the supplier neither delivered the saplings nor returned the money. He also avoided her phone calls.

North CEN crime police have registered a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and under the Information Technology Act.