Cyber fraudster cheats aloe vera customer of Rs 1.8 L

Cyber fraudster cheats aloe vera customer of Rs 1.8 lakh

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 11 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 04:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman looking to buy aloe vera saplings online says she lost Rs 1.8 lakh to a cyber fraudster. 

Aloe vera is a thick, short-stemmed plant that stores water in its leaves. It has many health benefits, and is used to treat skin injuries. 

Savitha, 51, stated in a police complaint that she transferred the money through internet banking to a bank account given by a person who claimed to own a herbs unit. She had contacted him after visiting a website. He asked her to pay an advance before he could deliver the saplings. She made the payment but the supplier neither delivered the saplings nor returned the money. He also avoided her phone calls. 

North CEN crime police have registered a case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and under the Information Technology Act. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Crime
aloe vera

What's Brewing

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

 