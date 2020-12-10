Cybercriminals change tack, pose as VIPs on Facebook to extort money from 'friends'

A gang impersonating politicians, bureaucrats and police personnel is posing a serious challenge to the authorities as at least one case involving them gets registered in the city a week.

They create fake Facebook accounts using the name and pictures of officials and politicians and send friend requests to people on the friends’ list of the original account. They later send requests for financial support.

In the most recent case, Anjum Parwez, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, has fallen victim to the gang. Last week, it created the fake account of BJP leader B L Santosh. They have targeted several IPS officers in the past.

Parwez has lodged a complaint at the Central CEN Crime police station, stating that unknown people created a Facebook account in his name using his picture and sent friend requests to many on his original friends list between December 1 and 5. They later sent them messages posing as Parwez asking them to lend money.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said some people had been committing the fraud for a while by approaching people for money using the officers’ names. Police have registered a few cases at CEN Crime police stations and investigation is ongoing to nab the gang, he added.

“Be careful while accepting friend requests (on Facebook) from officers asking for monitory benefits,” Patil urged the public. “Cross-check if the officer is actually asking them help before transferring the money.”

In October, Criminal Investigating Department (CID) sleuths arrested a four-member gang from Rajasthan involved in impersonation frauds. However, impersonation incidents have been continuing undeterred.

A senior officer said many such gangs operate out of Rajasthan and Jharkhand and police are finding it harder to track their movements and nab them. The gangs use different sim cards to cheat people using fake documents. They keep changing mobile numbers.