Cybercriminals cheat homemaker of Rs 3 lakh in Bengaluru

Sadashivanagar police have registered a case against six unidentified people for cheating a homemaker of Rs 2.97 lakh by having her invest money in a firm.

Suma (name changed), a 35-year-old resident of Dollars Colony, said in her complaint that she received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number asking her to invest in an online forum. She was told she would get "good returns" against the investment.

Later, she was contacted through the telegram ID "@Axfund 18833” and asked to trade on the website 'https://wazirx2023.com'.

Suma was assigned a tutor for guidance and promised a 40% profit on the investment.

Initially, she invested Rs 9,000 through a digital payment application. The suspects told her that she had made a mistake in the investment and to correct it, she needed to pay Rs 20,000. Later, she was asked to pay an additional Rs 68,000 to ensure the profit.

Citing different reasons, they made her pay Rs 2,97,000 in total and later, blocked her from contacting them. A case under the Information Technology Act has been registered.