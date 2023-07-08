Cybercriminals pose as narco, FedEx authorities; dupe two in Bengaluru

A group of cybercriminals has adopted a new method to defraud unsuspecting people by impersonating officials of FedEx, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai Narcotics Division, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Reserve Bank of India.

Many have lost large sums to these scamsters for fear of criminal charges.

The cybercriminals acquire people’s names and phone numbers and make random calls posing as representatives from different agencies.

For example, the caller, claiming to be a FedEx employee, alleges the presence of a package containing illegal substances or smuggled goods. Before the victims can react, the caller connects them via video conference to accomplices pretending to be officials from the CBI and narcotics wing.

These fraudsters employ intimidation tactics, generating fear of impending criminal cases, and extort money. Women increasingly become targets of the scam.

Case #1 in city

Incidents in Bengaluru involved an IISc student and a private firm employee.

At IISc, a 30-year-old PhD student filed a police complaint stating that she received a call from an unknown number at 10.25 am on June 23. The impersonator, posing as a FedEx employee, informed her that a package addressed to her contained illegal items and alleged identity theft. Subsequently, the caller transferred her to someone from the Mumbai Narcotics Division who requested a Skype call to record her statement.

To further establish credibility as CBI and RBI officials, they presented documents during the call. They obtained her bank statement and instructed her to send money for account verification. Panicked, the victim transferred a total of Rs 1,34,650 to a bank account in Mumbai.

She told police that the fraudsters impersonated Mumbai narcotics officials and threatened her with an illegal supply of MDMA. “I was extremely scared and panicked. I transferred the money,” the victim said in her complaint.

Case #2 in city

In the other case, a 40-year-old woman from Carmelaram, a private firm employee, lost Rs 3,30,664 on June 26.

She received a call from an unknown person, claiming to represent FedEx, who informed her about a parcel containing a credit card, drugs, and a passport. Though she hesitated, the fraudsters mentioned her Aadhaar number, forcing her to believe them.

On a Skype call, a woman told her she was accused in a money-laundering case and connected her to another man claiming to be a senior ED official. They asked her to transfer money to an account to verify her details. After she paid, they did not respond to her calls and disconnected the Skype call.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) SD Sharanappa confirmed such cases are increasing. “People should not believe such calls. They should disconnect the calls and report it to the police immediately,” he said.