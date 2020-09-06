Dad-daughter duo arrested for murdering home-alone woman

The Banaswadi police arrested an elderly man and his daughter for the murder of a home-alone elderly woman in Ramaswamypalya.

J John Joseph (73) and his daughter J Merlin (48) have been accused of killing 70-year-old Kanthamma on the morning of September 2. The duo were tenants of Kanthamma.

The police said Joseph and Merlin had debts to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh and were unable to pay the financiers. They hatched a plan to murder Kanthamma and rob her valuables. Kanthamma lived with her mentally retarded 45-year-old daughter Manjula.

According to the plan, Merlin had taken Manjula out of the house on the pretext of getting her Aadhaar card.

Joseph entered Kanthamma’s house around 10.40 am, pushed her to the floor, and smothered her to death. After confirming Kanthamma was dead, Joseph called up Merlin and the duo stole four gold bangles and a pair of earrings. Merlin had left Manjula with a friend living in the same area, by telling Manjula that she had forgotten to bring her passport size photo. Later, she left Manjula near the house.

Joseph and Merlin sold the jewellery at Attica gold company for Rs 1.85 lakh and went absconding. Police suspected the duo since they were the only tenants of Kanthamma who were missing. A police team caught the duo and recovered the stolen jewellery.

Kanthamma rented six portions of the house and her son Jagadish, an employee of a private firm in HSR Layout, visited her once a week.