Dagger, ganja seized from bikers in southwestern Bengaluru

Traffic police in southwestern Bengaluru seized a dagger and 40 grams of ganja from a two-wheeler during their drive against wheelie offenders on Sunday.
Two police personnel from the Thalaghattapura traffic police spotted a duo on a two-wheeler speeding towards Channasandra on 80 ft Road in Chikkegowdanapalya. The police tried to stop them, but they abandoned the vehicle and fled.
On inspecting the abandoned vehicle, police found the dagger and ganja. They submitted the items at the Thalaghattapura police station.
A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and an investigation has been launched.
