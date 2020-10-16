Daring murder takes place off Brigade Road

The owner of a well-known bar in the city's party hub was shot dead by two scooter-borne assailants on Thursday night, police said.

Manish alias Sarvatham Shetty, 45, had stepped out of his establishment, Duet Bar, located on Rest House Road, off Brigade Road, when the assailants rode up around 9 pm, M N Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), told DH. He was taken to Mallya Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Shetty, a native of Koppa, Chikkamagaluru, was attacked with a single-barrel breech-loading gun as well as a lethal non-firearm, city police chief Kamal Pant, who visited the spot, said. The assailants were also injured and had to abandon their scooter in an attempt to escape, Pant added.

The top cop said they had definite clues that the assailants were convicted criminals from Dakshina Kannada.

Shetty was an accused in the 2007 heist at Chemmanur Jewellers and was said to be a close associate of underworld dons Bannanje Raja and Ravi Pujari.

A preliminary probe showed Raja was a partner in the bar, Pant said, adding they would have to go to other states to catch the assailants. The CCB will also join the probe.