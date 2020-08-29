Daughter weds outside caste, parents end life

Upset by their daughter's decision to marry a man from another caste, her parents ended their lives at Harokyathanahalli in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Shivalinga Swamy (51) and his wife Chandrakala (46) ended their lives by jumping into the water sump of their house, the Madanayakanahalli police said. Swamy was working as a supervisor in a garment factory, and the couple had two daughters.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon. But it came to light only on Friday noon when the couple's neighbours went to check on them as they hadn't come out since Thursday. They knocked on the door, but there was no response. They went to the backyard and found the lid of the water sump open. On peering inside, they found the two bodies floating and alerted the police.

The police looked around the house and found a death note, which said that no one is responsible for their death.

However, the couple's elder daughter gave a statement to the police that her 21-year-old sister called her parents over the phone and informed them that she had married the man she was in love with. Swamy and Chandrakala were against this decision as he was from a different caste.