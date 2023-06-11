Davangere boy found hanging in B’luru hostel room

Davangere boy found hanging in Bengaluru hostel room

The body was sent to the Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 11 2023, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 06:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An engineering student at a private college in northern Bengaluru's Yelahanka was found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday. Police are treating it as a suicide. 

Vivek R, 20, a fourth-semester student of BE (Information Science), was found hanging from the fan in his hostel room at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in the morning. His roommates, who had stepped out for breakfast, returned around 10 am and knocked on the door multiple times but didn't get a response. The door was eventually broken open. 

The Yelahanka New Town police were notified. They rushed to the scene, sent the body to the Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem and cordoned off the hostel room. 

Police are investigating what prompted Vivek, who hailed from Davangere, to take his own life. For now, they have opened a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by the hostel staff.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yelahanka
Bengaluru
suicides
bengaluru crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)

I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

How could AI destroy humanity?

How could AI destroy humanity?

 