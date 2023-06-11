Davangere boy found hanging in Bengaluru hostel room

An engineering student at a private college in northern Bengaluru's Yelahanka was found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday. Police are treating it as a suicide.

Vivek R, 20, a fourth-semester student of BE (Information Science), was found hanging from the fan in his hostel room at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in the morning. His roommates, who had stepped out for breakfast, returned around 10 am and knocked on the door multiple times but didn't get a response. The door was eventually broken open.

The Yelahanka New Town police were notified. They rushed to the scene, sent the body to the Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem and cordoned off the hostel room.

Police are investigating what prompted Vivek, who hailed from Davangere, to take his own life. For now, they have opened a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by the hostel staff.