Debt-ridden man gangs up with brother to rob his home-alone landlady

A garment merchant ganged up with his brother to rob his home-alone landlady in North Bengaluru last week, police said.

The incident happened in Basava Samithi Layout, Vidyaranyapura, on June 26. Police arrested the brothers on Thursday.

Police said that Aravind, 30, had rented the ground floor of a two-storey building owned by Subhash Chandra Bose, a private firm employee, and homemaker-wife Jayashree, 48.

Aravind, who lived with his wife, noticed that Jayashree would be alone at home for most part of the day as Bose would leave for work in the morning. He decided to rob Jayashree with the help of his brother Avinash, 34, who lives in BP Wadia Road, Basavanagudi. He hoped to repay a Rs 15-lakh loan that he accumulated because of losses in his business.

On June 26, Bose left home around 8.45 am while Jayashree got busy in the kitchen. Minutes later, two men barged in and pinned her from behind. Flashing a knife, they warned to slit her if she raised an alarm. They then gagged her and tied her hands and legs with gum tape.

Their next move was to take away her mangalsutra (gold chain) and earrings. They then went into the bedroom and stole two chains, a pair of gold bangles, four finger rings and three kilograms of silver articles, together valued at Rs 8 lakh. They also stole Rs 2 lakh in cash before sneaking out.

Jayashree managed to untie herself with the help of neighbours and called to police. Aravind feigned innocence and tried to help the family.

Police initially suspected labourers working at a nearby building site but surveillance footage provided a vital clue: at the time of the incident, Aravind and Avinash were seeing hurriedly coming out of the rented home to go somewhere.

Police questioned Aravind, and the mystery was resolved.

Police said Aravind handed over the robbed valuables to Avinash, and they kept them at a friend's house in Basavanagudi. Police said they had recovered the valuables, intact.