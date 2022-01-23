Debt-ridden MNC engineer held for robbing Rs 85 lakh from bank in Madiwala

Deep in debt, a 28-year-old MNC engineer robbed a bank that didn’t have a security guard, fleeing with Rs 85 lakh worth of gold jewellery and cash, police said.

On Saturday, police announced the arrest of Dheeraj, a resident of Kamakshipalya, for robbing the State Bank of India in Madiwala, Southeast Bengaluru, on January 14. Dheeraj is unmarried and lives with his mother.

Dheeraj, a mechanical engineer by training, had been working for a multinational in Indiranagar and made about Rs 30,000 a month. But he found the pay inadequate and started trading through Olymp Trade, a stock trading app listed on Google Play.

He arranged the capital by taking hand loans from friends as well as borrowing from banks and finance firms using his credit cards. He invested about Rs 25 lakh through Olymp Trade alone but suffered heavy losses. He ended up with a debt of nearly Rs 35 lakh and found no means of repaying it. He decided to rob a bank and looked up the internet for “fool-proof” ways of doing it. He decided to rob a bank that didn’t have a security guard and did a recce of banks that seemed vulnerable.

After a lot of searches, he zeroed in on the SBI branch in Madiwala and walked into it around 5.40 pm, January 14, just when the staff were locking up the premises at the end of business hours. He was fortuitous to find only the bank manager and a woman staffer at the time.

Dheeraj quickly pulled a knife and asked the woman to unlock the main door. The woman was too scared to obey him. He then asked the in-charge branch manager, Harish N, to lead him into the bank.

Dheeraj then dragged both of them into the strongroom and made them open the lockers. He then got to work and carted away about 1.8 kg of gold jewellery and Rs 3.76 lakh in cash before making an escape. He had made sure to mask up during the entire heist.

Acting on the bank’s complaint, police formed a special team to solve the case and succeeded in tracking down Dheeraj in just four days.

By this time, Dheeraj had repaid all his lenders by exhausting the cash and selling off some of the gold jewellery. Police spent the next four days retrieving the jewellery and the cash, and announced Dheeraj’s arrest on Saturday.

In all, Dheeraj had robbed the bank to the tune of Rs 85.4 lakh. Police have recovered all of it. This includes all the gold jewellery and Rs 6.5 lakh in cash. Police also seized his mobile phone, knife and bag that he had used in the crime.

Srinath Mahadev Joshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said that they were able to track down Dheeraj in such a short span of time because he had left a trail.

Police painstakingly sifted through the mobile phone tower location data to zero in on Dheeraj and establish his presence at the bank during those eventful hours, Joshi said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: