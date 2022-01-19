Decomposed bodies of young couple found

The highly decomposed bodies of a young couple who claimed to be husband and wife were found in a house in Devanahalli, on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru, on Monday evening.

Police said 24-year-old cab driver Basavaraj and Jyothi, 26, were hanging from a ceiling fan when they broke open the house door. Police had rushed to the house after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from it.

Police believe the couple hanged themselves on Friday or Saturday night.

Police said Basavaraj hailed from Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district, while Jyothi was from Manvi taluk, Raichur district. She was married to a Kalaburagi native named Ramu, who lives in Kodigehalli, near Hebbal.

Jyothi, however, got closer to Basavaraj, who was related to her. She left her husband and started living with him.

The couple had recently rented a house in Shanthinagar, Devanahalli, posing as husband and wife.

While no death note has been found, police suspect that the couple developed some dispute and realised that their extramarital affair wouldn’t be acceptable to family members and society.