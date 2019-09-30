Decomposed body of woman found, police suspect husband

A highly decomposed body of a young woman was found at a house in Begur on Sunday evening. The police suspect the role of her husband behind the death.

Nandini, 28, married Madhu, an auto driver eight years ago. They have a seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son. Both were native of Hassan and had settled in the city. They rented a house in Chamundinagar in Begur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Madhu had come to his aunt's house in Hassan on September 22 along with his children. He spent a day, and went out of the house without children, but never returned. His relatives tried to reach him on the mobile phone, but it was switched off.

They tried to call Nandini, but she also did not answer their calls. After a couple of days, her mobile was also switched off. Her parents grew suspicious and sent her brother Sathish to check.

He visited the house and knocked on the doors repeatedly. When there was no response, he alerted the neighbours, who broke open the door and found the decomposed body.

Then Begur police were alerted and the body was shifted to Victoria hospital for the post-mortem.

As Madhu is still at large, the reason for the motive yet to be ascertained and further investigations are on.