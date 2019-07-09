Decomposed body of woman recovered

The Varthur police recovered a highly decomposed body of an unidentified woman near the Panathur Dinne lakebed on Saturday.

Krishnappa, a 34-year-old gardener, found a pack of stray dogs mauling the woman’s body while passing by the lakebed and alerted the police.

The police, who rushed to the spot, found that the pack of strays had eaten into half of the body.

They suspect the woman, aged about 25, could be part of the labour community scattered around the outskirts of the Whitefield division.

The police suspect someone had killed the woman and hid the body under the bush and covered it with cement slabs at least 15 days ago. They are also not sure if it was a destitute that died of natural causes.

“Since the body was found under mysterious circumstances, we have taken up a case of murder and our men are working to identify the body, after which we will start looking for the accused,” a senior police officer said.

Strays eat into body

The body was recovered in a highly decomposed state and the foul smell attracted the stray dogs, which started eating it.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and are checking if a case of a missing person fitting the woman’s description has been filed in any city police station or in the city outskirts.