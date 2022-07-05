Decomposed body, wrapped in plastic, found in drain

A decomposed body of a man was found in a drain in Belathur near Kadugodi on Tuesday afternoon. The man is suspected to be aged between 40 and 50.



The Kadugodi police suspect the man was killed in another place and the body was wrapped in a plastic sheet and dumped in the drainage. Locals noticed the body and alerted the police.

"We are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. As the body was in a highly decomposed state, we are unable to trace or see any injuries," a senior officer said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Vydehi Hospital. The cause of death and other details will be known after the post-mortem, police said.