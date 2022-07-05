Decomposed body, wrapped in plastic, found in drain

Decomposed body, wrapped in plastic, found in drain

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Vydehi Hospital

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 03:44 ist

A decomposed body of a man was found in a drain in Belathur near Kadugodi on Tuesday afternoon. The man is suspected to be aged between 40 and 50. 
 
The Kadugodi police suspect the man was killed in another place and the body was wrapped in a plastic sheet and dumped in the drainage. Locals noticed the body and alerted the police.

"We are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. As the body was in a highly decomposed state, we are unable to trace or see any injuries," a senior officer said.  

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Vydehi Hospital. The cause of death and other details will be known after the post-mortem, police said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
dead body

What's Brewing

Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

Indie-Pop Band Dream Note performs in Bengaluru

'Kaali' under fire: List of films that touched a nerve

'Kaali' under fire: List of films that touched a nerve

Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do

Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do

Breaking down plastics with UV light

Breaking down plastics with UV light

Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India

Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India

Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

 