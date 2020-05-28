Delhi returnee booked after 'ruckus' over quarantine in Bengaluru

Delhi returnee booked after 'ruckus' over quarantine

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 28 2020, 00:37 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 02:24 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 25-year-old woman passenger from Delhi was arrested for causing a ruckus at the KSR Bengaluru railway station in order to escape from institutional quarantine on Tuesday. 

The woman, identified as Twinkle Rawal, arrived by the special superfast AC express, which chugged into platform number 1 of the railway station on May 26. While all passengers were sent to institutional quarantine, Rawal allegedly refused to obey the rules. She allegedly caused a ruckus and tried to sneak out of the platform. When confronted, she allegedly manhandled B M Shobha, a female home guard, and D Bharathi, a woman police sub-inspector, said the railway police, quoting a complaint filed by Chidananda N, Joint commissioner (West), BBMP. 

Rawal was eventually sent to institutional quarantine and booked under the Disaster Management Act and IPC sections pertaining to assaulting an on-duty government servant and a negligent act to spread the infection. She would be later produced before a magistrate. 

