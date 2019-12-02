Delivery boy kills dog for barking at him

A food delivery boy has been booked for beating a stray dog to death after it barked at him last week.

Teja, 25, reached the Relieve Hudson apartment in Bandepalya around 8 pm on November 27 to deliver a food parcel. As he waited at the gate of the residential complex, a pack of stray dogs strode up and started barking at him.

Teja got so angry that he grabbed a bamboo stick and started flogging the dogs. While all the dogs ran away, one of them took cover in a gutter.

Teja chased it down and flogged it to death.

Some residents filmed the incident on mobile phones and alerted Jeevajyothi Foundation, an NGO. Harish K B, an animal welfare officer with the NGO, later filed a complaint at the Bandepalya police station.

Consequently, police booked Teja under IPC section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals or animal).