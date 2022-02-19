Delivery boy mugged in Banaswadi  

Four armed muggers robbed a mobile phone and Rs 20,000 from a delivery executive in the early hours of Thursday at Babusapalya in Banaswadi.

In his complaint with the Banaswadi police, Sujith R, the 27-year-old delivery executive with an online food delivery company, said he had delivered food to a customer in Hennur Gardens around 1.30 and was en route to a hotel on his two-wheeler.

The muggers, riding on two bikes, intercepted him at Babusapalya and asked him to part with his valuables. Sujith told them he did not have any possessions, but they took out lethal weapons and robbed his mobile phone and cash and fled the scene.

Sujith, a resident of Ramamurthynagar, gave a description of the foursome to the police, who booked a case of robbery. Efforts are on to nab the suspects.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: