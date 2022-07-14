Desi katta seized in Bengaluru

Two young men were caught trying to sell a country-made pistol in northern Bengaluru's Hebbal. Six bullets were also seized from them, police said.

Pawan Paswan, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile were stopped by patrolmen from the Hebbal police station on Wednesday morning. The duo was loitering around the Sri Pillekamma Temple near the railway track when a police team led by sub-inspector Shivu R Jogannavar intercepted them.

The police team began to suspect them when they tried to hide a bag. As the police tried to question them, the duo started to run. The police detained them after a short chase. A search of the bag revealed the pistol and the bullets.

They were subsequently taken to the police station where a case under the Arms Act was registered against them. The juvenile was later sent to the state juvenile home.

On questioning the duo, the police learnt that they hail from Bihar and had come to Bengaluru only two months ago. The two worked at a photocopying centre back home and were looking to find a similar job in Bengaluru. As for the pistol, they had brought it along with the intention of selling it off.

Police are now trying to trace the person who sold them the pistol in Bihar.