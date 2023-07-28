'Diesel thief' beaten to death at Bengaluru truck terminal

'Diesel thief' beaten to death at B'luru truck terminal

The deceased was one of four men trying to pilfer diesel from heavy goods vehicles stationed at the truck terminal

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2023, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 01:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly trying to steal diesel from trucks in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural, was caught and beaten to death by drivers and cleaners, according to police. 

The deceased was one of four men trying to pilfer diesel from heavy goods vehicles stationed at the truck terminal at Nisarga Layout on Malur Road early on Wednesday morning. 

Truck crew caught one of them and beat him black and blue. They later took him to the Hoskote police station by auto-rickshaw. He was admitted to hospital, but died later. Police are trying to ascertain his identity, and have arrested several suspects. 

Bengaluru

