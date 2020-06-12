Disguised as cops, three kidnappers abduct businessmen

Three fake policemen are now behind bars for kidnapping three garment factory owners.

The south-east division police arrested Mohammed Kaleel, Mubharak alias Imran and Sadik for the kidnap of businessmen and recovered a dagger, a knife and mobile phones from them.

With a plan to abduct garment factory owners, the accused visited the house of Zahirullah Husen, a garment factory owner and a resident of Bommanahalli, on June 9. They said they were police officials and took him with them on their two-wheeler. Later, they threatened him and took details of his partners. Subsequently, they kidnapped Kabul and Mehaboob from their houses in Mico Layout, Srinath Mahadev Joshi, DCP (south-east) said.

They kept the businessmen at an under-construction building in NS Palya near BTM Layout and tortured them for money and threatened to kill them.

Husen called his wife and told her to arrange Rs 50,000 for his release. However, his wife approached the Bommanahalli police and filed a complaint. There were also missing complaints of Kabul and Mehaboob, the police said.

The police formed two special teams to rescue them. They contacted the accused as Husen’s friends and brought money to give them for his release. They rescued the victims and arrested Mehaboob Kaleel. The two other accused were caught after a chase near Ramamandira near Rajajinagar.