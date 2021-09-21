Disturbed by marital dispute, Bengaluru man jumps before moving bus

A 30-year-old man killed himself by jumping before a moving bus at Konanakunte Circle in South Bengaluru on Monday morning.

As per CCTV footage attained by police, the man, Kumar M, a resident of Kothanur Dinne, deliberately ran towards the moving bus. Kumar, a native of Hunasanahalli in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagar district, was crushed to death.

Preliminary investigation by the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police revealed that Kumar killed himself over a marital dispute and other personal issues.

At 9.20 am, he stood at the Konanakunte Circle junction. Ten minutes later, when the signal opened and vehicles began moving towards Kanakapura, Kumar ran towards a moving KSRTC bus and jumped before it. The moving bus knocked him down and he was run over by the left rear wheel.

“The driver told us that he (Kumar) jumped in front of the moving bus,” an investigating officer said. “We verified the CCTV camera installed at the junction and confirmed that he killed himself.”

Investigation revealed Kumar, a machine operator at a private factory, lived in a rented house with his mother.

His wife lived separately for the past few months due to a marital dispute. Kumar had been disturbed by the marital dispute and other personal issues. He had not been home for the past three to four days.

Before taking the extreme step on Monday morning, Kumar spoke to his mother by phone and told her he was going to their native Hunasanahalli.

'Cops did not respond properly'

“On learning that it was a case of a man killing himself, we alerted the law and order police to take up the case, but they didn’t respond properly.

"So, we have taken up the case and are continuing the investigation,” said a senior investigating officer from the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police station.

