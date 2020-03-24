DJ, associate arrested for peddling drugs

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a disc jockey (DJ) and his associate on the charge of peddling drugs in Mico Layout, Southeast Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Police seized 30 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) and LSD, two cellphones and a weighing machine from Mohammed Fayiz, a DJ from BTM Layout, and his associate Rashid (29), from Bilekahalli.

A preliminary probe showed that Fayiz was in contact with the main drug supplier, a Turkish national named Murat Tas, in Goa. The Goa police named Fayiz in a case they had registered against a gang and found that he was in Bengaluru. They then contacted the Bengaluru city police and shared information about Fayiz.

The CCB sleuths gathered details about Fayiz and raided his house in BTM Layout.

“We have arrested Fayiz from his residence and his associate. One more suspect identified as Nihal Nazer is at large. Efforts are on to nab him,” an investigating officer said. Fayiz told police that he used to buy narcotics substances from Murat and sell them in Bengaluru through his associates in the parties he hosted as the DJ.

Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-1), said the Goa police tipped them about Fayiz and Rashid after they arrested a drug peddler.

“We have arrested them. A case has been registered at the Mico Layout police station. Further investigations are on,” the officer said.