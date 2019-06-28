Doc, wife booked for forging ex-biz partner’s signature

The police have booked the founder of Smiles International Institute of Coloproctology Private Ltd (SIICP) and his wife after their former business partner accused the duo of cheating and forging his signature.

Dr Parameshwara C M, founder and chief colorectal surgeon at SIICP, and his wife Sunagahalli Jayaram Anuradha, a board director, were booked by Sadashivanagar police following a complaint filed by Dr Yuvaraj Singh Gehlot, a resident of Dr Rajkumar Road and native of Jalna in Maharashtra.

In his complaint, Gehlot, a coloproctology surgeon who owned a hospital in Jalna, said he decided to open a hospital in Bengaluru.

In 2016, he came in contact with Parameshwara and expressed his plan. Parameshwara, who owned a family hospital, offered him 20% partnership and asked him to get on board following which Geholt invested Rs 1 crore.

In July 2017, Parameshwara told Gehlot that he had plans to open a private limited company. Smiles International Institute of Coloproctology Pvt Ltd (SIICP) was set up in Dollars Colony after being registered in August 2017. Subsequently, Parameshwara appointed his wife and Gehlot to the board of directors.

Meanwhile, Gehlot’s father Prahalad Singh died in January 2018 and Gehlot went to Maharashtra to complete the last rites. When he returned to the city, Gehlot claimed that Anuradha and Parameshwara gave him only his salary and not his share in the investment. Worse, Parameshwara had declared himself as Founder and CEO of SIICP, he said.

Gehlot further alleged that the accused had forged his signature and created a fake resignation letter in October 22, 2018, and submitted it to the board of directors who, in turn, accepted it. He was also barred from entering the company and hospital.

Gehlot then approached the 7th additional chief metropolitan magistrate court seeking legal action against Parameshwara and Anuradha, who, he said, took money from him for renovation and buying medical equipment but did not share the returns. He also sought action against them for forging his signature and creating a fake resignation letter.

Following the directions from the court, Sadashivanagar police booked the duo under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 468 (forgery).

A Rajesh Reddy, Head of Operations of SIICP, acknowledged Gehlot as their employee but said his services had been terminated due to non-performance. Reddy claimed that Gehlot also had a medical negligence case against him.

“After termination, he has been lodging false cases and spreading rumours to defame us. He has filed cases on fabricated documents and court has given interim order in favour of our company,” he said.