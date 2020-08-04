Doctor accused of sexually harassing Covid-19 patient

Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 04 2020, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 01:42 ist
A Covid-19 patient has filed a sexual harassment complaint against a doctor at Victoria Hospital.

The woman has complained to Dr Asima Banu, Covid-19 ward’s nodal officer at Trauma Care Centre, Victoria Hospital, that on July 25, around 10 pm, the said doctor misbehaved and touched her inappropriately. 

On July 30, the health officer filed a police complaint seeking action against the doctor.

Based on the complaint, the VV Puram police registered a sexual harassment case and the hospital is also conducting an internal inquiry.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the accused is a doctor or any other staff. After the internal inquiry report is filed, further action will be initiated, the police said.

