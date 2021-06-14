Bengaluru doc beaten over 'black fungus' treatment

Doctor in Bengaluru's Fortis Hospital beaten over black fungus treatment

Jagadish’s mother was also involved in the assault, the complaint said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 14 2021, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 05:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A doctor at Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, was allegedly attacked by the son of a Covid-19 patient who developed the black fungus infection. 

Police said Jagadish, 29, of Kodichikkanahalli, had admitted his father, Dhanapal, to the hospital. Dhanapal recovered from Covid but was hospitalised after contracting the black fungus infection. 

Jagadish argued with Dr Padmakumar A V over the line of treatment and later assaulted him and a nurse named Mala. Jagadish’s mother was also involved in the assault, the complaint said. 

Police arrested him on a complaint by the hospital’s administrative officer, Pravin Walee. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Fortis
Black Fungus
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Crime

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 